World News Update: From Harvey Weinstein's Plea to Hezbollah's Turmoil

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to a new sexual assault charge on Wednesday, marking another legal battle for the disgraced Hollywood producer. The plea comes nearly five months after Weinstein's earlier sex crimes conviction in New York was overturned. The hearing took place before Justice Curtis Farber in Manhattan.

In Lebanon, the explosion of devices reportedly belonging to Hezbollah has caused widespread panic, with 20 people killed and over 450 injured. The detonations occurred amid increasing tensions between the militant group and Israel, leading to Lebanon's most violent day since last year's cross-border clashes.

Meanwhile, Haiti's government has initiated a provisional electoral council to organize the first elections in a decade by 2026. Additionally, Germany has halted new arms exports to Israel, citing legal and political challenges. Portugal is battling deadly wildfires with assistance from Spain and Morocco.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the completion of a 'Victory Plan' aimed at achieving peace and avoiding 'frozen conflicts.' In the U.S., Iranian cyber actors allegedly attempted to influence the election through emails sent to President Joe Biden's campaign. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to survive a confidence vote with opposition support. In Brazil, tensions in a land dispute have escalated, resulting in the death of an Indigenous man from the Guarani community.

