US Domestic News: From Political Maneuvers to Climate Challenges

In recent US domestic news, Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to a new sexual assault charge, coinciding with the overturning of his prior conviction. At the same time, the Federal Reserve has enacted a significant interest rate cut to signal its confidence in handling inflation. Meanwhile, U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda are anticipated to appear jointly in Pennsylvania, marking a rare occurrence of a foreign leader supporting a U.S. candidate.

Additionally, the Biden administration is swiftly allocating funds from its climate law, despite threats from Trump to cancel remaining funds if he wins the upcoming election. On Capitol Hill, House Republicans struggled to pass a spending bill, leading to concerns of a government shutdown. Further, tech executives were grilled by a Senate committee on their preparedness against election interference threats from foreign entities.

The news cycle also touched on cyber efforts by Iran to influence the U.S. election, and Bernie Sanders' proposal to halt certain U.S. weapons sales to Israel over concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters declared it would not endorse any presidential candidates, reflecting a split in member preferences. In other news, climate change-related factors are driving wildfire escalation in Los Angeles, with scientists warning of further risks as seasonal winds approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)