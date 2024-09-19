Tripura CM Manik Saha Reaffirms Commitment to Janajati Development

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha reassured his administration's dedication to the welfare and development of the Janajati community. This announcement came after a meeting with Tipra Motha MLAs, attended by the party's founder Maharaj Pradyot, to discuss various development issues concerning the Janajati community.

"Today, I met with Tipra Motha MLAs in the presence of Maharaj Pradyot Ji. We discussed the development and welfare of our Janajati brothers and sisters. Our government is fully committed to their welfare and development," CM Saha posted on social media platform X. Earlier, the 32nd session of the 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' programme took place at the Chief Minister's residence, where citizens presented their issues directly to the CM.

"Mukhyamantri Samipeshu is effectively bridging the gap between the Government and people, addressing their grievances. In today's session, we listened to issues including appeals for medical support and directed officials to take necessary steps," CM Saha added. The program has been vital in promptly addressing and resolving public grievances. The Chief Minister instructed officials to take immediate action in some cases.

Additionally, a mega blood donation camp led by CM Manik Saha was organized by the Maharani Tulsibati Welfare Trust at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yuba Abas in Agartala. The Chief Minister highlighted the Prime Minister's initiatives and discussed the significance of blood donation.

(With inputs from agencies.)