One Nation, One Election: A Visionary Leap Towards India's 2047 Goals

BJP's ANS Prasad calls 'One Nation, One Election' a crucial move for India's 2047 vision. By synchronizing elections, the initiative aims for policy stability, reduced election fatigue, and resource conservation, fostering economic growth, unity, and sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:00 IST
BJP Spokesperson ANS Prasad (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP Spokesperson ANS Prasad on Wednesday hailed the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative as a pivotal step towards realizing India's 2047 vision of becoming a global superpower. He emphasized that synchronizing India's electoral cycles will promote unified governance, development, and democracy.

Prasad highlighted the initiative's potential to streamline the election process, reduce voter fatigue, and save resources. He described 'One Nation, One Election' as visionary, poised to transform the democratic landscape, and propel India towards unprecedented growth and prosperity.

Detailing India's 2047 goals, Prasad outlined aspirations including becoming the world's third-largest economy driven by innovation and sustainable practices. Good governance, energy independence through renewables, and social development via education and healthcare are key pillars. Calling the initiative a cornerstone, he stressed the importance of unity and determination for success under PM Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

