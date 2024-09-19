Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Fragile Economic Resurgence Amid Political Shifts

Two years after a severe economic crisis, Sri Lanka shows signs of recovery under President Ranil Wickremesinghe. As a presidential vote approaches, key economic indicators have improved, but many Sri Lankans still struggle with high living costs. Candidates promise prosperity, but challenges remain, particularly for everyday citizens.

Colombo | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:35 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Two years ago, food cart worker Fathima Shiyama endured long waits for essentials like cooking gas, reflecting the economic turmoil of Sri Lanka. Today, under President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the country's economy shows signs of recovery ahead of a pivotal presidential vote.

Inflation has decreased from a peak of 70%, and there are no shortages of food and fuel. However, many Sri Lankans are still struggling with high living costs and limited opportunities. Shiyama continues to face financial challenges, even resorting to loan sharks to cover her family's expenses.

As election day approaches, candidates pledge future prosperity through industrial development, agricultural improvements, and job creation. Despite these promises, public skepticism remains high given past political disappointments. Analyst Murtaza Jafferjee emphasizes the need for pro-consumer policies to ensure a comprehensive recovery.

