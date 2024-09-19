Political Allegations Surround Sacred Tirupati Laddus

In a political firestorm, senior YSRCP leader B Karunakar Reddy lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for accusing the YSRCP regime of using animal fat in Tirupati laddus to gain political advantage.

Reddy, who has twice chaired the TTD, blasted Naidu for his claims, made during an NDA legislative party meeting, that the previous government used substandard ingredients for the sacred sweets. He asserted that the accusations, targeting opposition leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, were not only unjustified but sacrilegious.

Reddy warned that such political gamesmanship wouldn't go unpunished, suggesting divine retribution against Naidu for his heinous allegations. He emphasized that if anyone attempted such a desecration, they would be subject to divine wrath.

(With inputs from agencies.)