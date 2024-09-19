Mamata Banerjee Blames Central Agencies for 'Man-Made Disaster' Floods in Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited flood-affected areas in Panskura, Medinipur, on Thursday and expressed grave concern over the situation. During her visit, she pointed fingers at Jharkhand and the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), a central government organization, for the severe flooding. Banerjee stated, "This is Jharkhand that released the water, and this is DVC, a central government agency. The amount of water released has gone beyond 4 lakh cusecs. It hasn't ever happened in the past. We have done a lot to mitigate floods--5 lakh ponds, check dams worth Rs 5 lakh crore. The Ghatal Master Plan, which was left to gather dust, we took it forward. DVC's total capacity is only 36 percent. Why don't they want to conduct dredging and desilting? Why should Bengal sink? No dredging in Farakka--Bengal and Bihar sink. DVC doesn't dredge, and Bengal sinks. They release water towards Bengal to keep Jharkhand safe."

Banerjee further added, "This isn't right. Bengal is like a boat." She explained that excess water from surrounding regions, including rainwater from Nepal and Bhutan, enters Bengal, causing floods in North Bengal. In South Bengal, DVC's water releases have led to severe flooding. She also mentioned that Ganga erosion in Malda and other parts has been exacerbated by the situation.

The Chief Minister alleged that DVC is now releasing even more water, worsening the situation. "They release more water overnight. These places were not wet before. I was informed by the Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate that this has happened now. Don't mess with water and fire. Stay in safe places, let the water recede, and don't return until it's safe. I've told the administration to provide as much relief as needed. No one should be left out." Banerjee also expressed her concern after inspecting flood-hit areas in Paschim Medinipur and Hooghly. "I'll be visiting Howrah next. I am in fear of what I've seen. I don't know if we will maintain any relationship with DVC. We will abolish our relationship with them if they keep sinking the people of Bengal," she stated.

She described the floods as a "man-made disaster" and blamed the Union Government for 'irresponsible' behavior. Banerjee urged for immediate evacuation from flooded areas and stressed the need for more safety measures.

