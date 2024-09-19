Left Menu

Amit Shah Announces Major Cooperative Sector Initiatives

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced 60 new initiatives by the Ministry of Cooperation in the last three years, including 10 in the past 100 days. These measures aim to modernize laws, create employment, and strengthen the cooperative sector across rural India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:14 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted on Thursday that the Ministry of Cooperation has introduced nearly 60 new initiatives over the past three years. Among these, 10 new measures unveiled in the last 100 days are set to make significant contributions to the cooperative sector's expansion.

Addressing the National Conference on the initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Cooperation in the BJP government's third term, Shah emphasized the government's commitment to strengthening the rural economy through cooperatives. He noted the Ministry's aim to modernize cooperative laws and create employment opportunities in a country of 1.4 billion people.

The Ministry of Cooperation was formed by reorganizing the existing entries related to cooperatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Cooperation, and Farmers Welfare as per a Cabinet Secretariat's notification dated July 6, 2021. Shah cited examples of linking various services such as affordable food shops and water supply systems with Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) to enhance the three-tier cooperative structure. He also stressed the importance of women's employment through initiatives like White Revolution 2.0, aimed at boosting dairy production. Additionally, Shah highlighted successful experiments like opening new bank accounts in cooperative banks and issuing credit and debit cards, which have led to significant financial inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

