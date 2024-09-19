Showdown in Uchana Kalan: A Battle of Political Dynasties

In Haryana's Uchana Kalan, stakes are high as two political dynasties collide ahead of the October 5 assembly elections. Leading the charge is Dushyant Singh Chautala, a JJP leader and sitting MLA, against Brijendra Singh, a former BJP MP now running as a Congress candidate.

Dushyant Chautala, the great-grandson of ex-deputy PM Devi Lal, seeks re-election while highlighting his party's policies and taking swipes at rivals. He emphasizes strong local connections and promises significant changes, including women's reservations in teaching jobs and improved honorariums for health activists.

Brijendra Singh, son of former Union minister Birender Singh, envisions a secured future under Congress rule, asserting that his main contest is with BJP. The ruling party has pitched Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri in the mix, hoping for a two-way contest in a historically significant constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)