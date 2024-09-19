Left Menu

Democratic Protest Movement Withholds Endorsement for Kamala Harris, Urges Anti-Trump Vote

Leaders of a Democratic protest vote movement against the Israel-Hamas war have refused to endorse Kamala Harris for president but urged their supporters to vote against Donald Trump. The group, discontented with the administration's policies, particularly concerning arms sales to Israel, emphasized the need for anti-Trump votes to prevent his re-election.

Leaders of a Democratic protest vote movement against the Israel-Hamas war announced on Thursday that they would not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential bid, while strongly urging their supporters to vote against Donald Trump in the upcoming November elections.

The "Uncommitted" movement, which gathered significant support in Democratic primaries in protest of President Joe Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict, expressed dissatisfaction with the administration's stance and policies. Despite extensive discussions with top Democratic officials, the group's demands, including a change in weapons policy and a focus on human rights, were not met.

In their latest statement, the movement's leaders conveyed their firm opposition to Trump or any third-party candidate ultimately aiding his re-election. They called for an "anti-Trump" vote as crucial for maintaining and growing their anti-war organizing power, which they believe would be severely compromised under a Trump administration. Additionally, failed commitments from the DNC, including the lack of a Palestinian American speaker, exacerbated their discontent.

