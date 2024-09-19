Hezbollah Communication Crisis: Shocking Explosions and Their Aftermath

The recent remotely triggered explosions that struck Hezbollah members in grocery stores, on streets, and during a funeral procession have created a chilling spectacle, deeply unsettling Lebanon.

Analysts predict Hezbollah will eventually regroup militarily and find communication alternatives, but the psychological strain lingers. The deadly blasts, blamed on Israel, killed 37 people, including children, and wounded more than 3,000, even affecting Lebanese with no Hezbollah ties.

Remotely-triggered explosions targeted both Hezbollah's civilian and military sectors, dealing a blow to the group's non-combat operations. The attacks exposed vulnerabilities in Hezbollah's low-tech communication systems, forcing potential reliance on older methods like landlines or even hand-delivered messages.

