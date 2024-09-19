Left Menu

Vice Presidential Showdown: Walz vs. Vance

Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance will participate in the only scheduled U.S. vice presidential debate on Oct. 1. The 90-minute event in New York will be moderated by CBS anchors Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan. Both candidates aim to bolster their running mates' messages ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:19 IST
Vice Presidential Showdown: Walz vs. Vance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance will face off next month in the only scheduled U.S. vice presidential debate. The 90-minute event will take place on Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET in New York City, hosted by CBS News at the CBS Broadcast Center.

The debate will be moderated by CBS 'Evening News' anchor Norah O'Donnell and 'Face the Nation' moderator Margaret Brennan. Viewers can watch the debate on the CBS network or live stream it on all CBS News and Paramount+ platforms.

Walz, known for his 'regular guy' persona, will likely try to appeal to independent voters. Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio, has a reputation for a combative debating style. Both candidates aim to boost their ticket's standing ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024