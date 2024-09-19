Vice Presidential Showdown: Walz vs. Vance

Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance will face off next month in the only scheduled U.S. vice presidential debate. The 90-minute event will take place on Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET in New York City, hosted by CBS News at the CBS Broadcast Center.

The debate will be moderated by CBS 'Evening News' anchor Norah O'Donnell and 'Face the Nation' moderator Margaret Brennan. Viewers can watch the debate on the CBS network or live stream it on all CBS News and Paramount+ platforms.

Walz, known for his 'regular guy' persona, will likely try to appeal to independent voters. Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio, has a reputation for a combative debating style. Both candidates aim to boost their ticket's standing ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

