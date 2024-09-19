Left Menu

Hooda Criticizes BJP's Manifesto Ahead of Haryana Polls

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, labeling it as evidence of the ruling party’s failures over the past decade. Hooda accused BJP of recycling unfulfilled promises and mimicking Congress's recent pledges, including monthly financial assistance for women and employment guarantees.

Updated: 19-09-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:05 IST
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday criticized the BJP's newly released manifesto for the forthcoming Haryana assembly elections, calling it a compilation of unfulfilled promises that underscores the ruling party's failures.

Hooda highlighted that BJP's promises, such as monthly financial assistance for women and job guarantees, mirror those recently made by the Congress, suggesting the ruling party is trying to mislead the public. Hooda pointed out inconsistencies in BJP's previous commitments, including unfulfilled employment promises and inadequate industrial development.

He also raised concerns about the feasibility of BJP's health schemes and questioned the party's sincerity regarding minimum support prices for farmers. Hooda asserted that the Congress has a proven track record of fulfilling its promises and vowed that his party would prioritize development if it wins the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

