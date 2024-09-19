Chhattisgarh CM Hails 'One Nation, One Election' as Opposition Voices Concerns
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai praises PM Modi's 'One Nation, One Election' decision, citing time and cost savings, while opposition parties, including AAP and Karnataka's Deputy CM, criticize the move for various reasons.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's 'One Nation, One Election' decision, highlighting its potential to save time and money and accelerate development. Speaking to reporters, Sai expressed gratitude towards PM Modi and underscored the benefits of simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha.
However, this decision has faced significant backlash from several opposition parties. Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of being a party of 'one nation, one corruption and one nation, one commission,' arguing that claims of financial savings by holding simultaneous elections are mere propaganda.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also voiced his opposition, suggesting the move could negatively impact regional parties. Despite the criticism, the Union Cabinet greenlit the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal on Wednesday. The plan calls for simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, with urban body and panchayat polls to follow within 100 days. The High-level Committee, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its extensive 18,626-page report, which was based on consultations with various stakeholders, to President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year.
