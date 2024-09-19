Left Menu

Odisha's First BJP Government Marks 100 Days Amid Controversies and Achievements

Odisha's first BJP government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, completed 100 days in office. Majhi highlighted several fulfilled promises, including funds for the Jagannath Temple and the launch of the Subhadra Yojana. However, the opposition BJD criticized the BJP for failing to improve law and order and industrial development.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:16 IST
Odisha's first BJP government, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the helm, celebrated its 100-day milestone on Thursday. Majhi heralded his administration's efforts as fulfilling key election promises, including establishing significant funds for the Jagannath Temple and initiating the Subhadra Yojana, a substantial women's support scheme.

Majhi, representing the tribal community from Keonjhar district and a seasoned four-time MLA, took office on June 12 after the BJP clinched victory over the 24-year-long reign of Naveen Patnaik's BJD. Addressing a large crowd, Majhi criticized the previous BJD government for being distant from the people's needs and using religious sentiments for political gains.

The opposition BJD, however, hit back, calling the BJP's first 100 days a failure. BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty accused the new administration of collapsing law and order, exemplified by an assault incident at a Bhubaneswar police station. Mohanty also underscored the BJP's failure to attract new industries and maintain developmental momentum.

