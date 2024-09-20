Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Fed's Interest Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump labeled the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by half a percentage point as 'a political move.' He suggested the reduction should have been smaller and expressed that presidents should have influence over Federal Reserve decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 06:13 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 06:13 IST
Trump Criticizes Fed's Interest Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Thursday criticized the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to slash interest rates by half a percentage point, calling it 'a political move.'

Trump, in an interview with Newsmax, argued, 'Most people thought it was going to be half of that number, which probably would have been the right thing to do.' The Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, initiated what is expected to be a series of interest rate cuts with a significant half-percentage-point reduction.

Last month, Trump stated that U.S. presidents should have a say in Federal Reserve decisions. Despite the Fed chair and its six board members being presidential nominees confirmed by the Senate, the Federal Reserve holds substantial operational independence, impacting both the U.S. economy and global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024