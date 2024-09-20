Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Returns from US Visit with Technological Insights

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, after his 10-day visit to the US, stated on Friday that he had meetings with numerous technological experts, focusing on new advancements. He emphasized the intention to implement technologies deemed suitable and beneficial for Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy CM Sao detailed his activities, sharing insights gained from studying road construction technology, bridge construction techniques, and road divider innovations in America. 'The technology that fits Chhattisgarh's needs will be utilized,' he assured.

During his US visit, Sao engaged with the Indian diaspora, encouraging them to visit Chhattisgarh and appreciate its natural beauty. His itinerary included attending the Swadeshi Mela in Chicago on the invitation of the North America Chhattisgarh Association and visiting the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco to learn about advanced bridge construction methods.

