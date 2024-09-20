Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal: AAP's Hope for Haryana Election Breakthrough

The Aam Aadmi Party is projecting Arvind Kejriwal, its national convener, as the 'son of the soil' to gain traction in the Haryana assembly polls. Despite past electoral failures, AAP is campaigning on promises of change and highlighting successes in Delhi and Punjab, aiming to sway voters in the upcoming elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is positioning its national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, as the 'son of the soil,' in a bid to make a significant impact in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections. The party has yet to taste electoral success in the state.

AAP's strategy involves urging voters to give Kejriwal a chance, citing the party's achievements in Delhi and Punjab. 'Give a chance to Arvind Kejriwal. If he works for the people then vote for him next time, otherwise do not vote for him,' said AAP's national general secretary, Sandeep Pathak.

Kejriwal, recently bailed in an excise policy graft case, is set to join the campaign trail, participating in 13 events across 11 districts. His wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and other key leaders had spearheaded the campaign in his absence, emphasizing his roots in Haryana and promising transformative governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

