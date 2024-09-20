Starbase Controversy: Elon Musk's SpaceX Sparks Property Feuds in South Texas

Five years ago, Celia Johnson turned down SpaceX's offer to purchase her two brick ranch houses in South Texas. Today, those properties are nestled within the expanding SpaceX facility near the Rio Grande. Once a tranquil retirement haven, it now faces disruptions due to SpaceX's brisk development and changing local regulations.

Johnson's quiet life and income from beachgoers were hit hard, alongside rising property taxes as neighbors sold their land to SpaceX. She sought relief from Alex Dominguez, a state legislator who had land interests and received campaign funds from SpaceX lobbyists. Dominguez, whose property value soared, sold his land to SpaceX for $330,000 after leaving office.

Starbase's growth has intertwined political and business affairs, inflating property values and reshaping Brownsville's economic landscape. Campaign contributions have secured local support, depicting a mutually beneficial relationship yet breeding resentment and allegations of favoritism. SpaceX's rapid pace, sometimes circumventing regulations, has also faced criticism and legal challenges, highlighting the company's contentious local impact.

