Sharad Pawar Faction Seeks New Poll Symbol Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

In a move ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, veteran leader Sharad Pawar's faction has approached the Supreme Court seeking new poll symbols for both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan has scheduled the plea for a hearing on September 25, following an urgent listing request by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on behalf of the Sharad Pawar faction. Singhvi emphasized the necessity for new symbols for both groups before the upcoming elections.

This legal action comes after the Election Commission's February 6 decision recognizing the group led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the official NCP and assigning them the 'clock' symbol. Previously, the Supreme Court permitted the Sharad Pawar faction to use 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as its name along with the 'Man blowing Turha' symbol, aiming to ensure a level playing field.

