Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Faction Seeks New Poll Symbol Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Veteran leader Sharad Pawar’s faction has approached the Supreme Court to request new poll symbols for both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The plea is in response to the Election Commission's decision that recognized the Ajit Pawar-led group as the real NCP and allotted them the 'clock' symbol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:37 IST
Sharad Pawar Faction Seeks New Poll Symbol Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Sharad Pawar Faction
  • Country:
  • India

In a move ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, veteran leader Sharad Pawar's faction has approached the Supreme Court seeking new poll symbols for both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan has scheduled the plea for a hearing on September 25, following an urgent listing request by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on behalf of the Sharad Pawar faction. Singhvi emphasized the necessity for new symbols for both groups before the upcoming elections.

This legal action comes after the Election Commission's February 6 decision recognizing the group led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as the official NCP and assigning them the 'clock' symbol. Previously, the Supreme Court permitted the Sharad Pawar faction to use 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as its name along with the 'Man blowing Turha' symbol, aiming to ensure a level playing field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024