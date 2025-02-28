Congress Strategizes for Kerala Assembly Elections Amidst Internal Turmoil

The Congress party's leadership convened a critical meeting with leaders from Kerala to strategize for the forthcoming assembly elections, slated for March-April next year. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge assured supporters of a decisive victory over 'oppressive' and 'communal' forces in the state.

Key figures in attendance included Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Kerala Congress officials, emphasizing the importance of building on the state's development and welfare model. The Congress is the main opposition party, aiming to reclaim power from the ruling LDF.

Attention also turned to internal dynamics, particularly after MP Shashi Tharoor's article praising the LDF stirred controversy. The piece, perceived as divisive within party ranks, was complemented by Tharoor's contested remarks in a podcast, allegedly positioning himself for leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)