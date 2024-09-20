Left Menu

Escalation in Lebanon: Israeli Strike on Beirut Kills Three Amid Rising Tensions with Hezbollah

An Israeli strike on Beirut resulted in three deaths and multiple injuries, marking the first such attack in months. This follows a series of retaliatory exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel. The attack has escalated fears of an all-out war in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:07 IST
  • Lebanon

An Israeli strike on Beirut on Friday resulted in at least three fatalities and more than a dozen injuries, according to Lebanese health officials. This is the first attack on the Lebanese capital by Israel in months, coming after Hezbollah launched multiple rockets into northern Israel.

Israel confirmed the strike but didn't specify the exact targets in Beirut's crowded southern suburbs, a stronghold of the Hezbollah militant group. The Lebanese Health Ministry reported three confirmed deaths and 17 injuries, as local networks broadcast footage of rescue operations pulling survivors from the rubble.

The escalation in violence has heightened fears of a full-scale war, with both Israel and Hezbollah engaging in daily exchanges of fire. Recent days have seen increased military activity and heightened rhetoric, as well as displacement of residents in northern Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

