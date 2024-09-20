Exiled Venezuelan Politician Seeks Asylum Amid Torture Fears
Former Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez sought diplomatic refuge amid threats from President Maduro's security forces. Fearing imprisonment and torture, Gonzalez fled to Spain where he aims to garner international support. He was coerced into accepting Maduro's victory but remains determined to honor the will of Venezuelan voters.
Edmundo Gonzalez, a former Venezuelan presidential candidate, sought diplomatic refuge after receiving threats from President Nicolas Maduro's security forces. 'They were coming for you,' he was warned.
Gonzalez fled to Spain, fearing imprisonment and possible torture. He aims to gather international support for his claim to the presidency and to highlight human rights abuses in Venezuela.
He was coerced into signing a letter accepting Maduro's victory but remains committed to honor the will of the Venezuelans who voted for him. Gonzalez is confident that a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela is still possible.
