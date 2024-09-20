Union Tensions Define Pre-Election Landscape

At a meeting of United Steelworkers union officials this week, presidential politics was off the agenda, a striking departure from past election-year gatherings and a clear sign of division between USW members and union bosses over the candidates.

In July, the leadership of the USW, which represents 1.2 million U.S. and Canadian workers in various industries, endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden withdrew. Despite this endorsement, officials did not mention Harris by name or seek support for her from the 300 local officials at a national oil bargaining conference. The focus instead remained on legislative proposals in Congress and with the Biden administration.

This omission highlights the internal tensions within the union ahead of the Nov. 5 election. Traditionally a Democratic stronghold, the union's dynamics have shifted, especially as Trump has attracted working-class, white voters. While majority oil workers in Texas and other states likely won't sway the election, the union's overall support appears divided.

