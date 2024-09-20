Left Menu

Union Tensions Define Pre-Election Landscape

At a recent United Steelworkers union meeting, presidential politics was notably absent from the agenda, highlighting the division within the union over candidates. The USW leadership endorsed Kamala Harris, but the omission of her name from discussions underscores internal tensions. The dynamics in battleground states remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:51 IST
Union Tensions Define Pre-Election Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At a meeting of United Steelworkers union officials this week, presidential politics was off the agenda, a striking departure from past election-year gatherings and a clear sign of division between USW members and union bosses over the candidates.

In July, the leadership of the USW, which represents 1.2 million U.S. and Canadian workers in various industries, endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden withdrew. Despite this endorsement, officials did not mention Harris by name or seek support for her from the 300 local officials at a national oil bargaining conference. The focus instead remained on legislative proposals in Congress and with the Biden administration.

This omission highlights the internal tensions within the union ahead of the Nov. 5 election. Traditionally a Democratic stronghold, the union's dynamics have shifted, especially as Trump has attracted working-class, white voters. While majority oil workers in Texas and other states likely won't sway the election, the union's overall support appears divided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024