Union Leadership and Presidential Politics: A Rift Within

At a recent United Steelworkers (USW) union meeting, presidential politics were notably absent from the agenda, highlighting a growing division between union leaders and members over their preferred candidates. The USW leadership, representing over 1.2 million workers across various industries, had endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in July, following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race.

Despite this endorsement, USW officials refrained from promoting Harris or discussing the election with the 300 local officials present at the national oil bargaining conference. Instead, the focus was on legislative proposals and labor contract topics, exposing tensions within the union ranks as the Nov. 5 election nears. Traditionally a core part of the Democratic base, union workers are increasingly being courted by Donald Trump, who has found significant support among working-class white voters.

While other major unions like the United Auto Workers support Harris, the powerful Teamsters union declined to endorse either candidate, revealing internal divisions. Teamsters' surveys showed a preference for Trump, although regional councils in battleground states still backed Harris. The Harris campaign declined to comment but emphasized her commitment to union rights. Many USW oil workers expressed support for Trump, citing economic interests and dissatisfaction with Democratic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)