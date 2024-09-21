Left Menu

Union Leadership and Presidential Politics: A Rift Within

At a recent United Steelworkers (USW) union meeting, the division between union officials and members regarding presidential candidates was evident. Although the union endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, many members showed support for Donald Trump. The meeting avoided political discussions, focusing instead on labor contract topics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 02:50 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 02:50 IST
Union Leadership and Presidential Politics: A Rift Within

At a recent United Steelworkers (USW) union meeting, presidential politics were notably absent from the agenda, highlighting a growing division between union leaders and members over their preferred candidates. The USW leadership, representing over 1.2 million workers across various industries, had endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in July, following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race.

Despite this endorsement, USW officials refrained from promoting Harris or discussing the election with the 300 local officials present at the national oil bargaining conference. Instead, the focus was on legislative proposals and labor contract topics, exposing tensions within the union ranks as the Nov. 5 election nears. Traditionally a core part of the Democratic base, union workers are increasingly being courted by Donald Trump, who has found significant support among working-class white voters.

While other major unions like the United Auto Workers support Harris, the powerful Teamsters union declined to endorse either candidate, revealing internal divisions. Teamsters' surveys showed a preference for Trump, although regional councils in battleground states still backed Harris. The Harris campaign declined to comment but emphasized her commitment to union rights. Many USW oil workers expressed support for Trump, citing economic interests and dissatisfaction with Democratic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024