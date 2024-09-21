US Election and Domestic Developments: A Comprehensive Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

In a significant move, Georgia's Republican-controlled election board mandated a labor-intensive hand count of ballots for the upcoming presidential election, raising concerns among voting rights advocates about potential delays and errors.

Arizona's election-security laws, aimed at preventing dual voter registrations, were reinstated by a U.S. appeals court, allowing county officials to cancel registrations of out-of-state voters.

The families of six workers who perished in the March collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge have filed lawsuits against the cargo ship's owner and operator, citing negligence due to known mechanical issues.

A second Missouri healthcare worker has developed mild respiratory symptoms after contact with a bird flu patient, bringing the total to three affected individuals, all of whom have recovered.

Senior U.S. officials convened with Sikh advocates to discuss threats against Sikhs in the U.S., ahead of President Biden's meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi.

A Secret Service probe revealed communication lapses and a lack of diligence before the July attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, resulting in a breach of security protocols.

Americans have begun casting their first in-person votes for the presidential election, described by both parties as critically important, with contrasting views on the implications of either candidate winning.

Vice President Kamala Harris issued a stark warning to potential intruders during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, emphasizing her stance on gun laws.

A star-studded virtual campaign event hosted by Oprah Winfrey aimed at supporting Kamala Harris registered high engagement numbers, focusing on mobilizing voters in key battleground states.

The U.S. is preparing a $375 million military aid package for Ukraine to bolster its defense against Russia ahead of the winter months, highlighting the ongoing international commitment.

