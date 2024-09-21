Left Menu

53 Dead, 51 Missing in Sinaloa Cartel Faction War

In Mexico's Sinaloa state, 53 people are dead and 51 missing due to violent clashes between rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel. The conflict ignited in September following the arrest of Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada by U.S. authorities. The violence has disrupted daily life and led to military interventions.

In a violent outbreak in Mexico's western Sinaloa state, 53 individuals have been killed, and 51 remain missing since factions of the Sinaloa Cartel began clashes on September 9th, local authorities reported on Friday.

The eruption of conflict traces back to July when Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, a prominent leader, was allegedly kidnapped and taken to the U.S. by members of a rival faction, Los Chapitos.

The ensuing violence has severely impacted daily life, causing school closures and early shop shutdowns. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya announced the arrest of over 40 individuals and the distribution of more than 5,000 food packages across the state.

Military efforts to quell the chaos have seen the arrest of Fernando Perez Medina, security head for Ivan Archivaldo Guzman, leader of Los Chapitos and son of 'El Chapo' Guzman.

Amid the turmoil, environmental authorities have struggled to care for a tigress tied to a tree, as senior narcos keep exotic pets. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador partly blamed U.S. actions for the instability.

