Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Presidential Election Lacks Female Representation Despite Women Majority Voters

In Sri Lanka's upcoming presidential election, not a single woman will be on the ballot despite women making up more than half of the voters. The election follows an unprecedented financial crisis and features 38 candidates. The lack of female representation highlights a deeply embedded patriarchal structure in the country's politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 21-09-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 10:22 IST
Sri Lanka's Presidential Election Lacks Female Representation Despite Women Majority Voters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Women constitute over half of the voters in Sri Lanka, but none will appear on the ballot for Saturday's presidential election.

The island nation, home to over 22 million people, is set to elect a new president to navigate its economy after a major financial crisis two years ago resulted in the ouster of the then-head of government. With more than 17 million eligible voters, this election sees a record 38 candidates. However, nearly 9 million female voters will find no gender representation among them.

'I feel a little disappointed,' stated first-time voter Sandami Nimesha, a 20-year-old information technology student. Despite recognizing that presidents should address public issues regardless of gender, Nimesha believes a female president would better focus on women's concerns. 'I think it's better if there is a female candidate,' she added.

This election is seen as a three-way race among current President Ranil Wickremesinghe, opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, and parliamentarian Anura Dissanayake, with results expected on Sunday. Sri Lanka's politics have long been male-dominated since universal suffrage in 1931, a trend that persists globally, with only 13 of 193 U.N. member states led by women in 2023. Historically, women like Sirimavo Bandaranaike and Chandrika Kumaratunga achieved top positions due to political legacies tied to male relatives.

Despite a 2016 law mandating 25% female representation in local councils, many believe greater political parity is overdue. Women's rights activist Sepali Kottegoda notes the deep-seated patriarchy within major political parties, which hinders women's progress. Kottegoda, who advocated for the local council quota, is now pushing for a similar quota in the 255-member Parliament, where women currently hold just 5.3% of seats. While academic Ajantha Perera was the first woman to run for president in two decades in 2019, she emphasizes the need for a strong female candidate in future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024