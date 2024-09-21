Dushyant Chautala Predicts Hung Assembly in Haryana Polls

Dushyant Chautala, leader of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), forecasts a hung assembly in the upcoming Haryana elections slated for October 5. He expresses confidence that his party, in alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (ASP), will secure enough seats to become a pivotal player in the post-election scenario.

Chautala highlights key issues including unemployment, law and order, and farmers' welfare, asserting that the JJP's efforts have always prioritized the interests of farmers. The alliance plans to take constructive steps to address these challenges if they come to power.

In the 2019 elections, the JJP won 10 seats, entering a post-poll alliance with the BJP, which recently ended. Chautala criticizes both former ally BJP and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) for their alliances, asserting that JJP remains dedicated to farmer upliftment and addressing urban concerns.

