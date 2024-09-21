Left Menu

Dushyant Chautala Predicts Hung Assembly in Haryana Polls

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala predicts a hung assembly in the upcoming Haryana elections. With a strong alliance with Azad Samaj Party, Chautala is confident about winning enough seats to be a key player. He addresses issues like unemployment, law and order, and farmers' concerns, emphasizing their efforts for farmers' welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-09-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 10:31 IST
Dushyant Chautala Predicts Hung Assembly in Haryana Polls
Dushyant Chautala
  • Country:
  • India

Dushyant Chautala, leader of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), forecasts a hung assembly in the upcoming Haryana elections slated for October 5. He expresses confidence that his party, in alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (ASP), will secure enough seats to become a pivotal player in the post-election scenario.

Chautala highlights key issues including unemployment, law and order, and farmers' welfare, asserting that the JJP's efforts have always prioritized the interests of farmers. The alliance plans to take constructive steps to address these challenges if they come to power.

In the 2019 elections, the JJP won 10 seats, entering a post-poll alliance with the BJP, which recently ended. Chautala criticizes both former ally BJP and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) for their alliances, asserting that JJP remains dedicated to farmer upliftment and addressing urban concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024