Japan Pledges Energy Aid to Ukraine: Zelenskiy and Kishida Discuss at U.N. Assembly
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida about Japan's energy assistance to Ukraine. Both leaders are in the United States attending the U.N. General Assembly sessions.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed on Tuesday that he had discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida regarding Japan's energy assistance to Ukraine.
Both Zelenskiy and Kishida are in the United States for sessions at the U.N. General Assembly.
