Left Menu

Russia's AI Influence in US Elections: Unprecedented Levels of Interference

Russia has employed artificial intelligence to generate significant content aimed at influencing the U.S. presidential election, favoring Republican candidate Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris. An ODNI official highlighted that Russia's efforts outweigh those of any other country. China and Iran also use AI to shape global and political perceptions but not specifically to influence the U.S. election outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 03:39 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 03:39 IST
Russia's AI Influence in US Elections: Unprecedented Levels of Interference

Russia has played a prominent role in generating AI content to influence the U.S. presidential election, more so than any other foreign entity, according to a U.S. intelligence official. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) official disclosed this during a press briefing on Monday.

The ODNI official stated that Moscow's AI-generated content aligns with its broader objectives to support Republican candidate Donald Trump and undermine Democrat Kamala Harris and her party. This effort includes spreading conspiratorial narratives. The Russian embassy in Washington has yet to respond to these allegations, although they have previously denied any interference in U.S. elections.

Further, the ODNI official reported that Russia leverages AI technology for its sophisticated understanding of U.S. elections and strategic targeting. A recent Justice Department announcement highlighted a disrupted Moscow-backed operation utilizing AI-enhanced social media accounts to circulate pro-Kremlin content. While other nations like China and Iran also use AI for broader influence operations, they have not been found targeting the U.S. election outcomes specifically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024