Russia's AI Influence in US Elections: Unprecedented Levels of Interference

Russia has played a prominent role in generating AI content to influence the U.S. presidential election, more so than any other foreign entity, according to a U.S. intelligence official. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) official disclosed this during a press briefing on Monday.

The ODNI official stated that Moscow's AI-generated content aligns with its broader objectives to support Republican candidate Donald Trump and undermine Democrat Kamala Harris and her party. This effort includes spreading conspiratorial narratives. The Russian embassy in Washington has yet to respond to these allegations, although they have previously denied any interference in U.S. elections.

Further, the ODNI official reported that Russia leverages AI technology for its sophisticated understanding of U.S. elections and strategic targeting. A recent Justice Department announcement highlighted a disrupted Moscow-backed operation utilizing AI-enhanced social media accounts to circulate pro-Kremlin content. While other nations like China and Iran also use AI for broader influence operations, they have not been found targeting the U.S. election outcomes specifically.

(With inputs from agencies.)