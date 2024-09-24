New Leadership, New Challenges: Anura Kumara Dissanayake's Vision for Sri Lanka

Sri Lankans voted for a new direction in leadership on September 22, 2024, electing leftist anti-poverty campaigner Anura Kumara Dissanayake as president of the South Asian nation.

Dissanayake's ascent signifies a break from establishment politicians blamed for the economic collapse of 2022. His victory, heralded as a 'fresh start' for Sri Lanka, comes with the responsibility of addressing the economic issues left by his predecessors and coping with an IMF loan that demands austerity measures.

The Conversation consulted Vidhura S. Tennekoon, an expert on Sri Lanka's economy, to discuss the challenges and strategies awaiting Dissanayake. Dissanayake's administration will focus on economic democracy, promoting local production, and renegotiating IMF terms, all while maintaining economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)