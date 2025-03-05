Punjab Government's Bold Stance: Revenue Officers Transferred Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
The Punjab government has transferred 235 revenue officers following protests over anti-corruption actions. Fifteen officers were suspended for refusing to resume property registration work. The Chief Minister emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, ensuring public services continue while addressing the protests by the Revenue Officers Association.
In a decisive move, the Punjab government transferred 235 revenue officers on Wednesday, following the suspension of 15 tehsildars and naib-tehsildars who failed to resume property registration work after recent protests.
This action comes in response to the Punjab Revenue Officers Association's strike, which affected registration services, extending until March 7, protesting actions by the vigilance bureau against corruption.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stood firm against the disruption caused by the protest, reinforcing the state's zero-tolerance towards corruption and authorizing other officers to maintain necessary public services.
