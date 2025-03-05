Punjab Government's Bold Stance: Revenue Officers Transferred Amid Anti-Corruption Drive

In a decisive move, the Punjab government transferred 235 revenue officers on Wednesday, following the suspension of 15 tehsildars and naib-tehsildars who failed to resume property registration work after recent protests.

This action comes in response to the Punjab Revenue Officers Association's strike, which affected registration services, extending until March 7, protesting actions by the vigilance bureau against corruption.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stood firm against the disruption caused by the protest, reinforcing the state's zero-tolerance towards corruption and authorizing other officers to maintain necessary public services.

