Left Menu

Punjab Government's Bold Stance: Revenue Officers Transferred Amid Anti-Corruption Drive

The Punjab government has transferred 235 revenue officers following protests over anti-corruption actions. Fifteen officers were suspended for refusing to resume property registration work. The Chief Minister emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, ensuring public services continue while addressing the protests by the Revenue Officers Association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:39 IST
Punjab Government's Bold Stance: Revenue Officers Transferred Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Punjab government transferred 235 revenue officers on Wednesday, following the suspension of 15 tehsildars and naib-tehsildars who failed to resume property registration work after recent protests.

This action comes in response to the Punjab Revenue Officers Association's strike, which affected registration services, extending until March 7, protesting actions by the vigilance bureau against corruption.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stood firm against the disruption caused by the protest, reinforcing the state's zero-tolerance towards corruption and authorizing other officers to maintain necessary public services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025