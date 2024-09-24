Political Conspiracy: Karnataka CM Siddaramiah Stands Strong Amid High Court Verdict

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah received support from his cabinet colleagues despite a Karnataka High Court verdict sanctioning prosecution against him. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar dismissed any notion of resignation, calling the situation a 'political conspiracy' by the BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, 'There is no question of resignation by CM. He is not involved in any scam. This is a political conspiracy by the BJP against us and all opposition leaders in the country. We stand by him, he has done good work for the country, party, and state.' Shivakumar reiterated that there is a 'big conspiracy' against Congress leaders but asserted that the party respects the legal system.

'There is no setback to the CM. It is a big conspiracy against our leaders, including me. We will fight it out and get justice. We respect the legal system,' he said. The Karnataka Congress echoed Shivakumar's sentiment and accused Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot of covering up complaints against Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders, alleging biased politics. Meanwhile, BJP president BY Vijayendra demanded Siddaramiah's resignation, citing the High Court's rejection of his petition against the Governor's sanction for his prosecution in the MUDA scam.

