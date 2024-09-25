Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut Sparks Controversy with Call to Reinstate Farm Laws

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut faced backlash for her comments advocating for the return of the repealed farm laws. She clarified that her views were personal and not representative of the party. The Himachal Pradesh BJP distanced itself from her statements, and the Congress claimed it indicated a push to reintroduce the laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:24 IST
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is at the center of a controversy following her remarks advocating for the restoration of farm laws that were repealed in 2021. Ranaut stated that the views she expressed were her own and did not reflect the official stance of the BJP.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Ranaut reiterated, "My views on Farmers Laws are personal and they don't represent the party's stand on those Bills." This followed her comments at a recent event in Mandi, where she suggested that the farm laws mainly faced opposition in specific states.

The Congress has seized upon her statements, arguing they indicate an intent by the ruling BJP to reintroduce the controversial laws. The timing is significant as Haryana, which experienced significant farmer protests against the laws, prepares for assembly elections on October 5. The farm laws were originally withdrawn by the Modi government in 2021.

