Early Voter Turnout Surges in Jammu and Kashmir's Second Election Phase

In the initial four hours of the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections, a voter turnout of 24.10 per cent was noted. The highest turnout in the Jammu region was 35.72 per cent in Gulabgarh, while the Kashmir Valley's highest was 30.94 per cent in Kangan. The lowest turnout was recorded in Habbakadal at 7.40 per cent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 12:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A voter turnout of 24.10 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling during the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections, according to an official report on Wednesday.

The voting commenced at 7 am amidst stringent security measures.

Gulabgarh (ST) in the Jammu region achieved the highest polling percentage at 35.72, closely trailed by Poonch Haveli at 34.26.

In the Kashmir Valley, the highest voter turnout among the 15 assembly segments was recorded in Kangan (ST) with 30.94 per cent, followed by Chrar-i-Sharief at 28.85 per cent and Khansahib at 27 per cent.

Meanwhile, Habbakadal constituency recorded the lowest voter turnout of 7.40 per cent until 11 am. The polling is set to conclude at 6 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

