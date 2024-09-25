Early Voter Turnout Surges in Jammu and Kashmir's Second Election Phase
In the initial four hours of the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections, a voter turnout of 24.10 per cent was noted. The highest turnout in the Jammu region was 35.72 per cent in Gulabgarh, while the Kashmir Valley's highest was 30.94 per cent in Kangan. The lowest turnout was recorded in Habbakadal at 7.40 per cent.
- Country:
- India
A voter turnout of 24.10 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling during the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections, according to an official report on Wednesday.
The voting commenced at 7 am amidst stringent security measures.
Gulabgarh (ST) in the Jammu region achieved the highest polling percentage at 35.72, closely trailed by Poonch Haveli at 34.26.
In the Kashmir Valley, the highest voter turnout among the 15 assembly segments was recorded in Kangan (ST) with 30.94 per cent, followed by Chrar-i-Sharief at 28.85 per cent and Khansahib at 27 per cent.
Meanwhile, Habbakadal constituency recorded the lowest voter turnout of 7.40 per cent until 11 am. The polling is set to conclude at 6 pm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Notice Issued to Kangana Ranaut Over Alleged Defamation of Sikhs in 'Emergency'
Court Notice Issued to Kangana Ranaut Over 'Emergency' Film Controversy
Kangana Ranaut Apologizes for Farm Law Remarks Amidst BJP Distancing
Punjab Farmer Leader Demands Action Against Kangana Ranaut for Remarks on Repealed Farm Laws
Minister Vikramaditya Singh Condemns Kangana Ranaut's Remarks, Demands Apology