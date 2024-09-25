Early Voter Turnout Surges in Jammu and Kashmir's Second Election Phase

A voter turnout of 24.10 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling during the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections, according to an official report on Wednesday.

The voting commenced at 7 am amidst stringent security measures.

Gulabgarh (ST) in the Jammu region achieved the highest polling percentage at 35.72, closely trailed by Poonch Haveli at 34.26.

In the Kashmir Valley, the highest voter turnout among the 15 assembly segments was recorded in Kangan (ST) with 30.94 per cent, followed by Chrar-i-Sharief at 28.85 per cent and Khansahib at 27 per cent.

Meanwhile, Habbakadal constituency recorded the lowest voter turnout of 7.40 per cent until 11 am. The polling is set to conclude at 6 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)