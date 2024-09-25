Haryana CM Confident in BJP’s Victory Amidst Farmer Protests

During an election campaign on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed strong confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) impending victory for a third consecutive term. Saini emphasized that the people are inclined to support the double-engine government, asserting, "The people of Haryana have decided that the BJP will form the government for the third time. On October 5, people will vote for the double-engine government. Bhupinder Singh Hooda was CM for 10 years and only betrayed farmers. Their lands were grabbed and handed over to the 'Daamad' (son-in-law)."

Saini also accused Congress of displaying fake concern for farmers, stating, "Today, the BJP government is purchasing 12 corps of farmers on MSP. Congress must explain how much corps was purchased during their tenure." Meanwhile, Union Minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar criticized the ongoing protests on the Haryana-Punjab border, saying, "Those carrying out these protests are not farmers. The Supreme Court will soon make a decision to stop these individuals from crossing the line."

Khattar elaborated on the border issues, saying, "The route to Punjab at the border is closed. In the guise of farmers, some people want to impair the system and destabilize the government. Today, the people of Haryana are happy that they did not let such individuals set foot in the state. We moved to the court, and people from the other side also represented themselves. The Supreme Court has formed a committee to find a solution, and this committee will ensure that those claiming to be farmers do not cross the line. If they do, the court will take cognizance of it. The Supreme Court is working independently on this matter, considering the convenience of people."

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5, with results for both Haryana and JK being declared on October 8. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)