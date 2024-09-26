Kamala Harris' Strategic Push in Nebraska’s 2nd District

Terri Sanders stood among dozens of voters at a Democratic event in north Omaha, picking up campaign signs.

The 67-year-old CEO of an African-American newspaper applauded Kamala Harris' organizing campaign in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, a vital Electoral College battleground in the predominantly Republican state.

The spirited event, marked by honking car horns and lively music, symbolizes the fervent effort made by Harris and Democrats for a potentially decisive electoral vote.

Harris and Democratic groups have invested over $5 million in the district since July 23, reserving more than $6 million in ad time until Election Day, Nov. 5, according to AdImpact. By contrast, Trump's campaign had spent about $95,000 and reserved roughly $6,800 for ads in the state.

The Republican legislature sought to change Nebraska's electoral vote allocation to a winner-take-all system. But Republican state senator Jim McDowell refused to succumb to the pressure, a move supported by Governor Jim Pillen.

Harris' team has 25 paid staffers and three offices in the district, emphasizing neighborhood-level outreach and capitalizing on her fundraising advantage, as noted by Obama's former adviser, David Axelrod.

The district, a unique Midwestern battleground, includes the urban core of Omaha and politically mixed suburbs. For it to break the electoral tie, Trump needs to win crucial states including Arizona and Georgia. Harris must secure all Democratic-leaning states and key northern battlegrounds for the 2nd District to matter.

Trump's campaign activity has been minimal, with nominal spending and limited candidate visits. Harris' effort includes prominent district office placements and community engagement, highlighted by a recently attended event in north Omaha.

As Sanders collected her campaign sign, she pointed out Harris' proactive stance, emphasizing the real and committed effort to win the district.

