Controversial Verdict: Tunisian Candidate Sentenced Before Election

A Tunisian court sentenced presidential candidate Ayachi Zammel to six months in prison for falsifying documents. This marks his second sentence in a week, days before the election. Concerns of a rigged election to maintain President Kais Saied's power are rising among opposition and civil society groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 01:09 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 01:09 IST
A Tunisian court sentenced presidential candidate Ayachi Zammel to six months in prison on Wednesday on charges of falsifying documents, his lawyer told Reuters. This marks the second prison sentence against him within a week, just days before the presidential election.

The verdict has intensified fears of a rigged election designed to keep current President Kais Saied in power, amid rising tensions in the country. Zammel was handed a 20-month prison sentence last week over allegations of falsifying popular endorsements.

'It is another unjust ruling and a farce that clearly aims to weaken him in the election race, but we will defend his right to the last minute,' said his lawyer Abdessattar Massoudi. Zammel is one of three candidates in the presidential race, alongside incumbent Saied and Zouhair Magzhaoui.

Political tensions in Tunisia have been escalating ahead of the October 6 election. An electoral commission, appointed by Saied, disqualified three prominent candidates earlier this month, leading to protests from opposition and civil society groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

