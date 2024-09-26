Emgage Action Endorses Kamala Harris Amidst Gaza War Concerns

U.S. Muslim advocacy group Emgage Action endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, overruling its concerns about the war in Gaza due to former President Donald Trump's greater threat posed by his proposed travel restrictions on majority-Muslim countries. The tight race between Harris and Trump is climactic as Arab American and Muslim voters may play a critical role in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and other battleground states. These voters were pivotal in President Joe Biden's 2020 victory over Trump by thousands of votes.

Emgage Action and other Muslim groups have criticized the Biden administration for its support of Israel's actions in Gaza. Harris, serving as vice president under Biden, has called for an immediate ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza, supporting both Israel's right to defend itself and Palestinians' right to self-determination. Emgage CEO Wa'el Alzayat emphasized the endorsement's pragmatic and conviction-based approach, aiming to offer honest guidance to voters facing tough decisions at the polls.

Having rallied 1 million Muslim voters for Biden in 2020, Emgage Action's Harris endorsement carries substantial weight, especially to counter Trump and oppose the return of policies deemed harmful and Islamophobic. Meanwhile, Trump's campaign has been active with Arab Americans and Muslims in key states, planning events such as an upcoming one in Michigan. Trump has vowed to reinstate the so-called 'travel ban' limiting entry from many Muslim-majority countries, which Biden had rescinded in 2021.

Harris's campaign appreciated the endorsement, especially following a non-endorsement from the pro-Palestinian grassroots organization Uncommitted National Movement. Harris has also earned backing from smaller Muslim groups such as the Black Muslim Leadership Council Fund and the American Muslim Democratic Caucus. The U.S., as Israel's key ally, has provided significant military aid during the ongoing Gaza conflict marked by high casualty rates and severe humanitarian crises triggered since the war's outset on October 7, 2023.

