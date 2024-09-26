Left Menu

Outcry Over Rep. Higgins' False Claims on Haitian Immigrants

Republican U.S. Representative Clay Higgins faces censure calls after posting false claims about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio. The Congressional Black Caucus denounced the post, saying it incites hate. Despite deletion, the incident has sparked controversy and bomb threats in Springfield. Top House Democrats and Republicans have commented on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 04:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 04:02 IST
Outcry Over Rep. Higgins' False Claims on Haitian Immigrants
Higgins

Republican U.S. Representative Clay Higgins is under fire for falsely claiming Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, ate their neighbors' pets, a statement that was swiftly denounced by the Congressional Black Caucus as inciting hate. Democratic Representative Steven Horsford has called for his censure.

Higgins posted, and later deleted, a message that repeated falsehoods originally stated by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The claim, discredited by Springfield city and Ohio state officials, has triggered bomb threats in Springfield following Trump's statements.

Top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries condemned Higgins' post as 'vile, racist, and beneath the dignity of the House,' while Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson noted Higgins expressed regret and removed the post after prayer and reflection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024