Outcry Over Rep. Higgins' False Claims on Haitian Immigrants

Republican U.S. Representative Clay Higgins is under fire for falsely claiming Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, ate their neighbors' pets, a statement that was swiftly denounced by the Congressional Black Caucus as inciting hate. Democratic Representative Steven Horsford has called for his censure.

Higgins posted, and later deleted, a message that repeated falsehoods originally stated by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The claim, discredited by Springfield city and Ohio state officials, has triggered bomb threats in Springfield following Trump's statements.

Top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries condemned Higgins' post as 'vile, racist, and beneath the dignity of the House,' while Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson noted Higgins expressed regret and removed the post after prayer and reflection.

(With inputs from agencies.)