Political Rift Deepens in Philippines: House Slashes VP Duterte's Budget

The Philippines' lower house of Congress has significantly reduced Vice President Sara Duterte's funding, amidst a looming political split with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The budget cut is seen as reflective of a deepening feud between the two political dynasties, as midterm elections approach next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 09:42 IST
funding

The Philippines' lower house of Congress has significantly slashed funding for Vice President Sara Duterte by nearly two-thirds in the proposed 2025 budget. This comes as indications of a deep split emerge between Duterte and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ahead of next year's midterm elections.

Led by House Speaker Martin Romualdez, a cousin of the president, the lower house voted 285-3 to approve a budget of 6.352 trillion pesos ($113.5 billion) for 2025, a 10% increase over this year. However, funding for the vice president was reduced by more than 1.3 billion pesos, leaving Duterte's office with 733 million pesos.

"Our job will continue no matter what our budget is," Duterte told reporters. Romualdez asserted that the proposed budget, which must be reconciled with the Senate's version, would suffice for the vice president's office to maintain its services. However, Duterte's limited appearances during budget hearings prompted criticism and calls to cut her budget significantly.

Duterte's role as vice president is largely ceremonial unless she steps in for the president or is appointed to a cabinet position. She resigned as education secretary in Marcos' cabinet in June, signaling the collapse of a once-powerful political alliance between their families. Political observers believe the budget cut reflects broader tensions in the lead-up to the midterm elections and potentially the 2028 presidential race.

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

