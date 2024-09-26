Left Menu

Shiv Sena Launches 'Mahavijay Samvad' Campaign Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

Shiv Sena announced a 'Mahavijay Samvad' public outreach campaign across all assembly constituencies in Maharashtra to bolster the party's organization and showcase Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's work ahead of the upcoming state elections. The initiative will involve the party's women, youth, and social media wings, covering six assembly segments daily.

Shiv Sena on Thursday launched its 'Mahavijay Samvad' campaign targeting all assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, aimed at fortifying the party organization and promoting the achievements of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the state polls approach.

In a press briefing, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde revealed that the campaign, starting Friday, will engage the party's women, youth, and social media wings. Elections for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are expected in November, with two leaders set to visit each constituency to conduct public meetings and interact at 'shakhas' (party offices).

The campaign will kick off in the Bhiwandi Rural constituency, led by Yuva Sena's Purvesh Sarnaik. The women's wing is responsible for promoting flagship schemes such as the 'Mukhymantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Scheme,' providing financial aid and free education for girls. Social media wing chief Rahul Kanal will oversee outreach in various districts including Nandurbar and Nashik. The 2019 elections saw the BJP secure 105 seats, with Shiv Sena, now divided between Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray, acquiring 54.

