Adityanath Eyes PoK Integration Amid BJP's Political Resurgence

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserts that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will join Jammu and Kashmir post-BJP's electoral win. Critiquing Pakistan's governance, he highlights India's advancements under Prime Minister Modi, including peaceful elections and economic aid. Adityanath also condemns political opposition in Jammu and Kashmir for past failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-09-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is on the verge of merging with Jammu and Kashmir, following the BJP's return to power. Adityanath made these remarks during a rally in R S Pura, highlighting peaceful elections in Jammu and Kashmir as a testament to effective governance.

He criticized Pakistan for its democratic shortcomings and economic instability, contrasting it with India's free healthcare and ration schemes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Adityanath emphasized India's progress, labeling Pakistan a 'sinking ship' in dire need of salvation.

Further attacking Pakistan's human rights record, he mentioned voices from Balochistan seeking separation, and called Pakistan a 'cancer of humanity.' He also lauded Modi's efforts in transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a tourism hotspot, and condemned regional political parties for perpetuating unrest and terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

