Hungary's Political Turmoil: Parliamentary Immunity of Rival in Question

Hungary's chief prosecutor has asked the European Parliament to suspend the immunity of MEP Peter Magyar, a rival to Prime Minister Orban. Allegedly, Magyar seized and discarded a man's cellphone into the Danube. This incident escalates the tense political atmosphere in the lead-up to the 2026 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:53 IST
Hungary's political landscape has been rocked by the news that the chief prosecutor has requested the European Parliament to suspend the immunity of MEP Peter Magyar, a significant rival to Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Chief prosecutor Peter Polt, a known supporter of Orban and former member of the Fidesz party, alleged that Magyar had seized and discarded a man's cellphone into the Danube, an act that could be considered theft according to the prosecutor's office.

The incident adds another layer of intrigue ahead of the 2026 elections, with Magyar's center-right Tisza party emerging as a formidable opponent to Orban's ruling Fidesz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

