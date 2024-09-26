Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Set to Address First Poll Rallies in J&K

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, will address her first public meetings for the current election season in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. She is to speak at rallies in Billawar, Kathua and Bishnah, Jammu. Congress leaders Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have been actively campaigning in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary, will make her inaugural addresses at poll rallies in Jammu and Kashmir this Saturday, the party has announced.

These will be her first public meetings of the current election season, with concurrent elections taking place in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

On Saturday, she is scheduled to address a public rally in Billawar, Kathua in the morning, followed by a gathering in Bishnah, Jammu later in the day.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and prominent leader Rahul Gandhi have been campaigning vigorously for the polls in both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, having presided over several poll meetings so far.

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir are proceeding in three phases. The first phase of voting for 24 seats took place on September 18, the next phase for 26 seats on September 25, and the final phase is slated for October 1, with results expected on October 8.

Polling for the Haryana Assembly elections will occur on October 5, with vote counting scheduled alongside Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

