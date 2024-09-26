KTR Slams Telangana Government Over Alleged Land Scam in Pharma City Cancellation

In a scathing critique of the Congress-led Telangana administration, KT Rama Rao (KTR), Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), on Thursday accused the government of orchestrating a massive land scam worth thousands of crores behind the proposed cancellation of the Hyderabad Pharma City project. During a press conference in Sircilla, KTR asserted the government has been deceiving both the public and the High Court, presenting contradictory positions on the matter.

"There's a thousands of crores land scam behind the Pharma City cancellation. We will soon reveal all the details," KTR declared, further alleging the move is a conspiracy to enrich the Chief Minister's brothers with billions. The BRS leader highlighted the government's conflicting stances, questioning how it could assert differing information to the public and judiciary. "They claim Pharma City is cancelled but tell the High Court otherwise. How can they mislead the judiciary like this?" KTR questioned.

"They discuss Future City, AI City, and Fourth City, but have they acquired even an acre of land for these projects? Repurposing Pharma City lands without acquiring new land is impractical," he added. Emphasizing the project's scale, KTR noted the original Pharma City proposal involved 14,000 acres and an investment of Rs 64,000 crores, acquired under conditional terms that cannot be reallocated. KTR warned this deception would face repercussions both legally and publicly, demanding the government provide clarity on Pharma City's operational status.

"Is Pharma City still operational or not? The government must clarify this in the High Court tomorrow," he insisted. Highlighting the severe economic impact of cancelling the project, KTR stated it would halt industrial progress and eliminate thousands of job opportunities in Telangana. He urged the government to abandon what he termed as "corrupt schemes" and proceed with the original Pharma City project. "Farmland given for industrial growth should not be diverted for corrupt land deals," KTR emphasized.

As the government prepares to declare its final stance on Pharma City in the High Court, all eyes are on the impending decision. The BRS has vowed to closely monitor the government's actions and statements regarding this critical project.

(With inputs from agencies.)