Biden Vows to Strengthen Ukraine with Expedited Funding

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that his administration would expedite funding to bolster Ukraine's negotiating power in future talks. Biden affirmed the U.S. commitment to meeting Ukraine's defense needs in a statement made before his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 00:01 IST
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

(With inputs from agencies.)

