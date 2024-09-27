Biden Vows to Strengthen Ukraine with Expedited Funding
U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that his administration would expedite funding to bolster Ukraine's negotiating power in future talks. Biden affirmed the U.S. commitment to meeting Ukraine's defense needs in a statement made before his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House.
Biden assured that the U.S. will address Ukraine's future defense requirements during his term, which concludes in January.
The comments were made shortly before Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House.
