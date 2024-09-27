Biden and Zelenskiy Set to Discuss Peace Plan in Germany
U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskiy will meet in Germany on October 12 to discuss Zelenskiy's peace plan, according to a statement from the White House spokesperson John Kirby.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2024 02:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 02:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskiy are scheduled to meet on October 12 in Germany, the White House announced on Thursday.
The meeting aims to address Zelenskiy's peace plan for Ukraine, as confirmed by White House spokesperson John Kirby.
This meeting underscores ongoing international efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tens of Millions Tune in for High-Stakes U.S. Presidential Debate
White House Condemns Trump's Association with Conspiracy Theorist Laura Loomer
White House Seeks Clarity on UNRWA Staff Deaths in Gaza
White House Urges Resolution in Boeing Factory Workers Strike
White House Maintains Stance on Ukraine and Long-Range Missiles