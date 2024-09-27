Left Menu

Biden and Zelenskiy Set to Discuss Peace Plan in Germany

U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskiy will meet in Germany on October 12 to discuss Zelenskiy's peace plan, according to a statement from the White House spokesperson John Kirby.

Updated: 27-09-2024 02:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 02:10 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskiy are scheduled to meet on October 12 in Germany, the White House announced on Thursday.

The meeting aims to address Zelenskiy's peace plan for Ukraine, as confirmed by White House spokesperson John Kirby.

This meeting underscores ongoing international efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

