Controversial Statement by Orban's Aide Sparks Outrage

Balazs Orban, a top aide of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, caused outrage by suggesting Hungary fared better by not resisting the 1956 Soviet invasion, while also criticizing Ukraine's current efforts against Russia. Viktor Orban distanced himself from the comments, calling them a mistake. The opposition condemned the remarks as traitorous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A top aide to Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sparked widespread indignation by suggesting Hungary might have fared better had it not resisted the Soviet invasion in 1956. His remarks also criticized Ukraine's contemporary resistance against Russian forces.

Viktor Orban, a nationalist who rose to fame in 1989 for demanding the withdrawal of Soviet troops, described his aide's comments as an error, while Hungary's opposition condemned them as 'traitorous.' Balazs Orban, the political director, described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's resistance to Russia's 2022 invasion as irresponsible.

Orban emphasized the need for careful language on sensitive topics, reinforcing that Hungary's community is built on the foundation of the 1956 revolution. His aide's comments led to significant uproar, with opposition leader Peter Magyar arguing that such 'scandalous and traitorous comments' had no place in public life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

